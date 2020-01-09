Villagers receive water in tanks though pipes, water meters had been installed

MIRI: Residents of Rumah Lagan, Sungai Telajin in Ulu Sibuti received their water supply in tanks yesterday although they had applied to the Department of Rural Water Supply (JBALB) for treated water supply in November last year.

PKR Sibuti Women chief Zulhaidah Suboh claimed that even though pipes and water meters had been installed at every unit of the longhouse, the residents were yet to be supplied with treated water until today.

“The villagers have been urging their representatives and the relevant agencies to supply the longhouse with clean water. However, until today their request has not been met. Only the pipes and meters were installed,” Zulhaidah said.

Zulhaidah added that the longhouse folks had to rely on rain water for their daily usage and the river for bathing and washing their clothes.

She said the river water was not suitable for drinking or cooking due to pollution by the nearby plantations.

She added the villagers had also sought assistance from the Welfare Department to be supplied with bottled drinking water but had yet to receive any response.

She said the water crisis in Bukit Peninjau areas of Ulu Sibuti was not new and the issue had been brought several times to their elected representatives.

“To what extent should villagers of Bukit Peninjau, Rumah Lagan be viewed as ‘water beggars’ to JBALB and Welfare Department?,” she asked.

Zulhaidah appealed to Sibuti Member of Parliament and Lambir assemblyman to resolve the water issue.

“As representatives of the Sibuti people, they must be responsible and take care of the problems faced by the people,” she said.