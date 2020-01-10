100 pct clean water coverage for Saribas

KUCHING: Saribas is set to be the first rural constituency in Sarawak to achieve 100 per cent clean water coverage.

Utilities (Water Supply) Assistant Minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said, upon completion, the Manggut Water Treatment Plant with a capacity of three million litres a day would be able to provide clean water to about 1,106 homes in Kampung Supa, Kampung Medang, Kampung Tuie and Kampung Serabang.

He said the completion of the water treatment plant is an urgent necessity for the locals who had been relying on rainwater and wells all this while.

“When the extension project from the plant (Manggut) is completed, Saribas constituency will be the only rural area that will be 100 per cent supplied with treated water,” he said.

Dr Abdul Rahman was attending a clean water supply project briefing at the Abg Matasim multipurpose hall at Kampung Tuie in Pusa.

He also said the Sarawak government aimed to supply treated water to all areas in the state.

“The government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari

Tun Openg is targeting 100 per cent clean water coverage throughout the state by 2025,” he said.

He added, as of now, the state had achieved treated water coverage of 84.4 per cent and the Sarawak government had allocated RM2.8 billion to supply clean water throughout the state.

Also present at the briefing were Saribas assemblyman Mohd Razi Sitam and Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) director Chang Kuet Shian.