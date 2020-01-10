50 years in power, BN failed to implement MA63 – Shafie

KIMANS: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal reminded Sabahans, especially those in Kimanis, not to be taken in by the empty promises made by Barisan Nasional (BN) including about the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) if it was returned to power.

Mohd Shafie stressed that BN was exploiting issues to gain the support of Sabahans, especially voters in Kimanis, since the by-election for the parliamentary constituency was due on Jan 18.

“(BN) has long (been in power). This is yet another promise (to fully implement the MA63 if BN was returned to power). Stop talking…it has been 50 years (BN ruled Sabah). Enough, the people of Sabah are not stupid,” he told reporters after a meet-the-people session held at the Seladang District Voting Centre in Kampung Tengah, Bongawan, near here last night.

Yesterday, a portal reported that BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi promised to fully implement the MA63 if BN was returned to power.

Mohd Shafie who is also Sabah Chief Minister said for 50 years, BN was given the opportunity to rule the state, but it failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people in Sabah.

He said even though Warisan and Pakatan Harapan (PH) had only ruled the state and country for one year, many things in MA63 had been agreed upon, including the takeover of Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) and transferring the management of Pulau Sipadan and Pulau Ligitan to the Sabah government.

Mohd Shafie also said under Budget 2020, the special grant from the Federal Government for Sabah which had not been reviewed since 1969, was doubled to RM53.4 million.

“When PH and Warisan rule the state and country, the Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) chaired the MA63 Committee. Previously, it was not the prime minister who chaired the committee.

“We are grateful to Tun Dr Mahathir for his concern and responsibility to listen to the voice of Malaysians in Sabah, “ he said.

Mohd Shafie also urged Kimanis residents to translate their support into votes, to ensure that Warisan candidate Datuk Karim Bujang won so that more development would be brought to the area.

The Kimanis parliamentary by-election on Jan 18 will see a straight fight between Karim and BN candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

Early voting has been fixed for Jan 14. – Bernama