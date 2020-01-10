57 BN supporters pledge support for Warisan

KOTA KINABALU: A group of Barisan Nasional (BN) supporters from the Bandau Voting District Centre in Membakut have pledged their support for Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan).

Led by former BN PDM Bandau chief Razali Daud, the group comprising 57 supporters of the coalition cited ‘loss of confidence’ as among the reasons why they decided to leave BN.

They also claimed that they were not satisfied with BN’s leadership which had neglected them.

They also claimed that BN had sabotaged plans made by them adding, “we decided to leave BN in this by-election and support Warisan”.

Razali said this to reporters at Kampung Bandau.

Warisan Kimanis chief Datuk Karim Bujang who received the membership application forms from Razali, welcomed the 57 applicants to the party and urged more unhappy BN supporters to follow suit.

“Join Warisan and the party’s endeavours to bring change and profess to the state and people,” he said.

Karim, who is also Warisan’s candidate for the Kimanis by-election, said this group of people decided to join the party because they believed and “are confident that it can bring changes and progress the people wanted.