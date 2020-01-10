British High Commissioner visits SEDC

KUCHING: The British High Commissioner to Malaysia, His Excellency Charles Hay recently made a courtesy visit to Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) and was received by its chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Husain.

SEDC general manager Abdul Hadi Datuk Abdul Kadir and other senior management officers were also present.

Hay was accompanied during the visit by Lyanna Kamaruddin a political adviser to the British High Commissioner, Raymond Chua head of Communications, Clifford Bebb deputy country director of Department of International Trade (DIT), Suzidah Baharun its trade manager, Jennifer Lopez executive director of British Malaysia Chamber, and Kelvin from Scottish Development Industry.

The delegation was in Kuching for a few days, and part of their itinerary was a courtesy call to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and other agencies including SEDC and the Ministry of Transport.

The visitors were also here to look at existing commercial relationships between the UK and Sarawak as well as to look at future opportunities for collaboration in various areas of development.