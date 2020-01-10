Chong: Minimum wage increase will spur on local economy via stimulus multiplier effect

KUCHING: The increase in minimum wage will be a stimulus to the local economy, said Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade And Consumer Affairs Chong Chieng Jen.

He said now that the minimum wage had been increased from RM1,100 to RM1,200, the extra income for workers would definitely be re-injected into the economy.

“As these workers have increased their spending power it will bring about the stimulus multiplier effect of the money spent in paying their salary and wages.

“That will further be a stimulus to our economy,” he said at the grand opening of Everrise CityOne Megamall here today.

He said in addition to that, the federal government has also launched the e-wallet programme, whereby all Malaysian above the age of 18, earning less than RM100,000 a year will be entitled to RM30 credited into their e-wallet for them to spend at any outlets.

He said the government hopes it will be another stimulus package to boost internal consumption.

“I believe this is a great help to our retail and wholesale sector, which is currently facing tough challenges from e-commerce.

“We will work together with our wholesale and retail sector to help to rebuild our country, rebuild our economy and spur Malaysia and Sarawak to greater heights,” he said.