CM: GPS will ensure Sarawak will not go bankrupt

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has assured that Sarawak will not go bankrupt as long as there is good management by the GPS government.

He said he is constantly asked as to where does GPS obtain funds for the state.

“We have our ways to get funds through modern banking. We do not disturb our state reserves.

“Having returns means our economy is good and our financial management is good,” he said prior to officiating the Sarawak Multimedia Authority’s (SMA) Rindok Digital programme in Simunjan today.

Abang Johari pointed out that a solid economy and good financial management are the results of a responsible government and visionary leadership.

He also reminded the people to “love their own home (state) by staying united and do not be concerned with the chaos elsewhere”.

On a separate note, Abang Johari said that Sarawak enjoys good climatic conditions that are ideal for agriculture.

“That is why we focus on food production, using new technology,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said one of the priority sectors is to transform agriculture sector through smart farming and the Internet of Things (IoT).

He added that the government, through SMA, will provide training and courses to achieve that.