PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will serve as the interim Education Minister, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement here today.

It said the Cabinet on Wednesday (Jan 8) decided that Dr Mahathir would act in that capacity effective Jan 3, until the next education minister is appointed.

Dr Mahathir takes over the post from Dr Maszlee Malik who resigned on Jan 3 after holding the post for 20 months. – Bernama