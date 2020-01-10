Driver, attendant killed after lorry crashed into tree

SIBU: A lorry driver and his assistant were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a tree at Paradom Road at about 5am yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said that the lorry driver has been identified as Eric Janggat, 48, from Kampung Segenam in Serian and his assistant Deri Busa, 44.

“The lorry was on the way to Sibu from Sarikei. The driver lost control of the vehicle before it skidded and later crashed into a tree,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Stanley said that both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Sibu Hospital paramedics.

He added that the case is being investigated Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Sibu Fire and Rescue Department acting chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said in a statement that firemen were called to the scene to help extricate the victims who were pinned to their seats.

He said that the lorry was delivering eggs from Kuching to Miri.