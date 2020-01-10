Drug-positive cops suspended from force — CP

KUCHING: Eight police personnel in the state were suspended last year for drug abuse as part of the ‘Ops Blue Devil’ nationwide exercise to weed out bad hats in the force, says Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din.

He said the eight were among 13 police personnel – part of a larger group of 95 personnel identified for disciplinary action – who had tested positive for drugs.

“The eight suspended have been convicted in court, and have also been referred to the police disciplinary committee for possible dismissal from the force,” he told reporters after a briefing session on the state police’s 2019 achievements, here yesterday.

He said the remaining five personnel who tested positive have been taken off duty and are awaiting their fate in court.

“The five have been charged in court and the proceeding is ongoing.

“They are not yet convicted, but they are barred from work,” he said, adding there has been a decrease in the number of disciplinary cases among police personnel in Sarawak since the launch of Ops Blue Devil.

Earlier, Ramli disclosed that the state police contingent had held a meeting to discuss Sarawak’s border security, in light of the Indonesian government’s plan to shift its capital city from Jakarta to East Kalimantan.

“We have to prepare our force, for example against smuggling, including contraband, drugs, firearms…this kind of thing.

“We will look into the strength of our manpower and we will come up with our action,” he said.

He added that even though the (capital) shift will not take place for several years, it is better that early preparations be made in anticipation of problems or issues that may arise later.

“For now, we have got GOF (General Operations Force) personnel stationed at all 10 border posts, in addition to the local police in these areas.”

Ramli also said police have started their preparations for the next state election even though the polls could take place as late as middle of next year.