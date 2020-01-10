March 3 further mention for trio charged with possessing IS material

MIRI: The Sessions Court here set March 3 for further mention of a case involving three Indonesians, including a married couple, charged with possessing material associated with the Islamic State (IS) terror group.

Judge Steve Ritikos fixed the date after allowing an application by Deputy Public Prosecutor Aftal Mariz Mohamed.

He also reminded the DPP that the case must proceed within a period of nine months, according to the timeline for every court case, and asked that the process of obtaining the forensic report for the case be sped up.

Ardiana Rashid, 26, and her husband Sandi Saputra Marsuki, 23, as well as Abdan Syakur, 32, are each facing charges framed under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code, for possession of items associated with terrorist groups or terrorist acts.

Upon conviction, they can be jailed up to seven years or fined, and shall be liable to forfeiture of the items concerned.

Ardiana, Sandi and Abdan are each accused of being in possession of items associated with IS in their mobile phones.

Ardiana allegedly committed the offence at 4.10pm on Sept 14 at an office of an agriculture company in Lambir.

Abdan was charged with committing the offence at 4.25pm on Sept 14 at a Pan Borneo Highway construction site along Jalan Miri-Bintulu, while Sandi at 4.45pm on Sept 14 at the quarters of an agriculture company in Lambir. All three were not represented by counsel and were ordered to be further detained at Miri Central Prison while awaiting the date.