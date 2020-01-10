Move to ban on single use plastics at UMS this year

KOTA KINABALU: Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) through its EcoCampus Management Centre will table the ‘UMS Sustainable Waste Management Policy’ within this year, which encompasses the action plan to ban all single use plastics in the university.

Its deputy vice chancellor (Research and Innovation), Assoc. Prof. Ts. Dr. Ramzah Dambul said this yesterday during the launching of “Plastic Pollution and Marine Conservation Environmental Education Programme” between UMS and Hokkaido Sapporo Keisei High School, Japan at the university here.

“The grave aftermaths of plastic pollution, especially from single use plastics is real, and it is happening right now under our nose. We need immediate solutions to address the issue before the window of opportunity closes permanently.

“Certainly refusing to use plastics, especially single use plastics in our daily lives is the best solution, although it may require a period of time to fine tune mindset change among the people.

“Another strategy is of course via green technology by innovating more bioplastics derived from renewable resources, such as bacterial cultures and non-food organic materials, and are able to break down naturally without becoming microplastics,” he said.

Similarly, Ramzah added mainstreaming other non-food organic materials as substitutes for single use plastics, and upcycling plastic wastes into value-added products (that is pathway bricks, souvenirs to enhance circular economy) are other strategies under scientific and technological innovations in UMS.

Ultimately, he said the success of the abovementioned solutions still lies in mindset change among the people in terms of value and attitude alteration towards much higher environmental sustainability awareness and commitment.

“The programme this morning that focuses on the detrimental impacts of plastic pollution and seriousness of microplastics presence in our surroundings through indoor and outdoor activities for the younger generation from Japan and Sabah, Malaysia fits very well in the agenda to mould the right mindset among our children and youths for a liveable, viable and sustainable future.

“The programme is also very well suited for UMS as an EcoCampus since February 2013 (the first public university to brand itself as such) that has been upholding the EcoCampus Agenda to become a reference centre in sustainable development locally, nationally, regionally and globally.

“For 2019, UMS has been ranked as the 58th Most Sustainable University Campus in the world of 780 campuses from 85 countries, making this programme one of UMS’ global social responsibilities, as well as global contribution to the world’s sustainable development,” he said.

His speech was read by the director of UMS EcoCampus Management Centre Prof. Madya Dr. Berhaman Ahmad.

Also participating in the programme which was carried out at UMS Borneo Marine Research Institute were teachers and students from local secondary and primary schools, namely SM All Saints and SK Lok Yuk Inanam, Kota Kinabalu.

The sustainable programme is in its second year running since it was initiated last year out of the foresighted planning between Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tsuji and Mr. Kelvin Kueh from the UMS EcoCampus Management Centre to create a collaborative youth programme between Japan and Malaysia on sustainable development pertaining to climate crisis solutions, as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), especially on plastic pollution plaguing the world.

For the record, plastic pollution has started since plastic was first manufactured in 1950, and has been augmented with approximately 8.3 billion tonnes already produced worldwide thus far.

Plastic production has been estimated to grow another staggering 20 to 40 percent by 2050.

However, less than 10 percent of the plastics has been recycled. Almost 12 percent has been incinerated contributing to the worsening of carbon footprint due to carbon emission equivalent to about 2.75 billion tonnes annually.

The rest have been disposed to landfills that are rapidly decreasing in its capacity, or have been left unmanaged with nearly 10 million tonnes polluting our oceans yearly.

A popular projection denotes that there will be more plastic wastes in our oceans than fish by 2050. Not less than 50 percent of all plastic wastes are actually single use plastics which have been used for averagely only 12 minutes per item.

In February 2018, the journal ‘Current Opinion in Environmental Science and Health, Volume 1’ reported that microplastics from unmanaged plastic wastes had entered our air, besides making its way in our drinking water (about 314 microplastic particles in every litter), salt (in over 90 percent of all salt brands globally), and food (about 100 particles in every meal). A study conducted by the Medical University of Vienna and Austrian Environment Agency, and published in October 2018 proved that microplastics are already present in human stool samples collected from Finland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, the United Kingdom, Austria, and Japan.