No one to be prosecuted over sex videos, says AG

KUALA LUMPUR: No one will be charged over the sex videos that allegedly involved political personalities because three separate findings concluded that the individuals in the videos cannot be identified, Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas said yesterday.

He said CyberSecurity Malaysia, forensic experts in the US and an unsolicited analysis report from a private individual concurred that identification could not be conclusively made based on facial recognition analysis.

Thomas said that in these circumstances and upon reviewing evidence as presently gathered and submitted by the police to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), his DPPs (deputy public prosecutors) unanimously recommended to him that no charges be proffered in connection with the videos.

“I have accepted their recommendation and have decided not to prosecute any person,” he said in a statement.

On June 13 last year, Economic Affairs Minister and PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali had a police report lodged over sex videos allegedly linked to him.

In his statement yesterday, Thomas said the videos were sent for authentication and face recognition analysis, both locally and abroad.

“The statements recorded by the police, documentary evidence gathered and the forensic analysis all formed part of the Investigation Papers that were referred to the Chambers (AGC) for decision,” he said.

He also said that CyberSecurity Malaysia concluded that whilst the videos were authentic, facial recognition could not be achieved due to poor resolution of the video recordings upon which such analysis was performed.

“Because of CyberSecurity’s inconclusive findings, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) sent the videos to be independently analysed by forensic experts in the United States of America.

“PDRM received the result of the second analysis in December 2019. This independent report confirmed CyberSecurity’s findings, amongst others, that ‘the inability to identify individuals in the viral videos is primarily due to the low resolution and quality of the viral videos and the relatively few numbers of video frames in which the suspect is clearly visible’,” he said. — Bernama