Putrajaya increasing funds for TVET this year — Senator Ling

MIRI: The federal government is increasing the allocation for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes this year to RM5.9 billion, said Senator Alan Ling.

He said the amount was an increase from last year’s RM5.7 billion, and shows that Pakatan Harapan is committed in helping the people, especially youths, secure employment.

“The increased allocation includes further strengthening of the public and private sectors’ synergy on TVET programmes through increased funding of state skills development centres,” he told reporters when met during a visit to his alma mater SMK St Joseph Miri yesterday.

Ling said the federal government also hopes to promote greater industry collaboration by public skills training institutes, while also expanding pathways for TVET graduates to pursue further studies and secure jobs.

As part of a plan to encourage adult learning, he said the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will expand the scope of its education withdrawal for qualifications attained at certificate level, especially for accredited programmes that are in line with the country’s Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0) aspirations.

“The government will allocate RM20 million to be matched by another RM20 million from the Human Resources Development Fund, towards encouraging working adults to undertake professional certification examinations in fields relating to IR4.0,” said Ling.