Repair of cracked block of SMK St Joseph to be tendered out soon

MIRI: About 400 students of SMK St Joseph Miri currently studying temporarily at the school canteen and other school blocks will be relieved when the half-million ringgit project to repair a cracked block is tendered out soon.

Johnny Tan, representing the Bishop of Miri, said the mission had engaged professional engineers to make a study on the whole structure of the cracked block.

“We found positive result from the test conducted by professional engineers we engaged that the block structure is safe and repair work needed to be done,” Tan told the press during a visit conducted by Senator Alan Ling at the school yesterday.

Present were SMK St Joseph Miri principal Ng Meng Heong and former principal Marcus Hugo, who is DAP Long Lama chairman.

According to Tan as far as structural integrity is concerned, engineers had tested the affected block and found it safe for use and the School Board of Directors is tendering out the project, which includes repairs, concrete work, painting, and installation of windows and other facilities.

He said the board of directors presently had about RM300,000 for the project, which were proceeds from fundraising.

Principal Ng disclosed that he detected the poor condition of the block while conducting checks with the school guard in August 2017, after which they declared it unsafe for use.

He said the school was built in 1932 and currently the affected students of Form 5 and Form 3 are putting up at the school canteen, meeting room, library, laboratory and empty rooms in other blocks of the school.

He said the school did receive some funding from the ministry but it was used for major repair works.

Meanwhile, Ling hoped that the repair work will commence as scheduled after the tender has been awarded to ensure all the students in the school have an environment that is conducive for learning.

During the visit, Ling toured the school blocks and other facilities of the school.