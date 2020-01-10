S4S, handicraft society to hold vigil for Tok Nan at Darul Hana Bridge

KUCHING: Sarawak For Sarawakians (S4S) and Kuching Traditional Handicraft Studies Society are jointly holding a special vigil for the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem at the Darul Hana Bridge, Kuching Waterfront here on Jan 11.

Sarawakians from all walks of life are invited to join the event from 7pm in rememberance of the former chief minister who passed away on Jan 11, 2017.

Organising chairman Bong Shak Sin said the organisers welcome all, irrespective of race, faith, background and social status to join them in remembering Adenan, fondly known as Tok Nan.

He believed that no Sarawakian would ever forget the tremendous contributions and people-friendly policies of Adenan.

“As a Sarawakian, I will definitely join the special vigil in remembrance of Tok Nan. I believe Sarawakians felt the sincerity of Tok Nan in fighting for Sarawak,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Bong opined that many Sarawakians would remain ignorant of their rights if not for Adenan who began the state’s journey to recover the state’s rights that had been eroded over the years.

He said Adenan was the chief minister who declared July 22 as Sarawak Day.

The S4S man also pointed out that not only had Adenan listened to the voices of Sarawakians, he also took note of the requests from the opposition.

“Under his (Adenan’s) leadership, the Sarawak government reflected his impartiality, not taking sides be it ruling or opposition, which truly reflects the spirit of Sarawak,” said Bong.

He advised those who will be joining the vigil to bring their own candles and flowers.

For more information on the Jan 11 event, call Bong at 013-3834013.