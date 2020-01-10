State Govt CNY open house Jan 26

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government will be hosting a Chinese New Year open house at Hakka Hall on the second day of the lunar near year, January 26, starting from 10 am to 2 pm.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew said the event was an opportunity for the people in Sabah, especially the Kota Kinabalu folks, to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

“This celebration will instil unity, peaceful relations, and understanding among various races and religions we have in Sabah.

“It will also highlight the traditions and cultures of the Chinese New Year celebration.

“We want to bring people together to celebrate one of the State’s major festivals,” she said in a press conference after meeting with the organizing committee here yesterday.

This is the second year which the State Government hosted the Chinese New Year open house. The event is organized by the Sabah Tourism Board (STB).

Liew, who is also Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, said the guest of honour for the Chinese New Year celebration would be the Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his consort, Toh Puan Norlidah R.M. Jasni.

The Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal and his wife, Datin Seri Panglima Hajah Shuryani binti Datuk Haji Shuaib, cabinet ministers and assistant ministers and Chinese community leaders will also be invited to the occasion.

Guests will be entertained with dragon and lion dances, singing and dancing performances by Chinese local artists arranged by the Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS) on that day. Children will also receive ang pows from the State Government.

There will also be a 20-foot long firecracker to be lit at the celebration to usher in the lunar new year.

Liew said the Chinese New Year open house last year was a success with a huge turnout of approximately 6,000 people.

“We hope more people will turn up this year and we will be better prepared with the experience last year.

“We invite the people of all races in Kota Kinabalu, including the Malays and Kadazans, to come and celebrate the Chinese New Year with us.”

Four shuttle buses will be provided for the public’s convenience. Members of the public can park their vehicles at Sabah Trade Centre and take the shuttle buses to Hakka Hall starting from 9 am onwards.

The public are also encouraged to utilize public transport such as taxis or e-hailing services to get to the venue.

Also present were Likas Assemblyman Tan Lee Fatt and Sri Pelancongan Sabah Sdn Bhd general manager Zachary Mobijohn.