Three Americans ordered to leave Sabah immediately – Immigration

TAWAU: Three Americans have been ordered to leave Sabah immediately after they were found to have entered and resided in Malaysia without a valid pass or permit, said Sabah Immigration Director Datuk Dr Muhamad Sade Mohamad Amin.

He said the three Americans – a 38-year-old man, his son and daughter aged 14 and 16 years – entered the country through the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in 2017, and later reported that their passports were missing.

“The three arrived at the Tawau Immigration Office on Jan 7 for assistance as they had lost their international passports, and applied for new passports from their country.

“They went to the nearest Immigration Office (Tawau) to get assistance after they were advised by the American Embassy in Kuala Lumpur,” he said in a statement here today.

Muhamad Sade said the American embassy in Kuala Lumpur had contacted the Tawau Immigration Office to ask that the three Americans be given assistance.

“After further investigations, it was found that the three people had committed an offence under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for entering and residing in Malaysia without a valid pass or permit.

“The investigation paper has been forwarded to the Deputy Public Prosecutor of the Sabah Immigration Department, and they will be imposed a fine and told to return to their country of origin,” he said.

Muhamad Sade said the Sabah Immigration Department constantly reminded foreigners who enter the state to report to the nearest Immigration Office if they faced problems such as loss of passport.

He added that the department also urged all foreigners to abide by the laws of the country, including immigration regulations in Sabah. – Bernama