Analysts neutral on REITs, growth to be mainly organic

KUCHING: Malaysia’s real estate investment trust (REIT) growth scene may be largely organic in 2020, with major acquisitions to remain subdued.

“We estimate M-REITs’ growths to be largely organic in 2020, via positive rental reversions and sustained occupancy rates while there are M-REITs that would record full-year rental income contributions from assets acquired in 2019,” the research team at Maybank Investment Bank Bhd (Maybank IB Research) said in its report.

“The oversupply of retail and office space in the Klang Valley (where most of the M-REITs’ key assets are located in) would remain a major challenge.

“Meanwhile, we expect direct earnings lift to M-REITs to be minimal from easing of financing costs of variable rate debts. Our economist forecasts the overnight policy rate (OPR) will be cut by 25bps to 2.75 per cent in 2020,” it added.

Aside from that, Maybank IB Research expect 2020’s acquisition pipeline to remain subdued for now, only involving smaller size assets as major deals and developments areunlikely until 2021 onwards, such as Lot 185, Lot 91, and City Point Podium by KLCCP and expected completion of Phase 2 development at Axis Mega Distribution Centre.

“Our 2020 forecasts have only imputed Axis REIT’s RM439 million worth of industrial property development/acquisitions. Beyond the near term, YTLREIT, SunREIT and Axis are our preferred picks for acquisition-play,” it added.