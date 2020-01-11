CM will probe Kitingan’s denial of entry to Sarawak

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg appears unaware that Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku’s (Star) president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan was denied entry into the state for the second time.

“I will find out,” said Abang Johari, who seemed surprised when asked on the matter after officiating at the Dayak Bidayuh National Association New Year Gathering and its 65th anniversary dinner at their headquarters at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here last night.

However, Abang Johari pointed out the reason behind the denial of entry might be due to Jeffrey being on a list of individuals disallowed from entering the state.

He assured that he would probe the issue to get a full picture on what really transpired.

On Friday, Jeffrey – who is Keningau MP – had complained that he was not allowed to enter the state to chair a follow-up of the Dayak International Organisation’s meeting on Friday afternoon and to speak at a forum organised by Sarawak For Change on Saturday.

Jeffrey said that he had applied for a special entry pass to attend these activities but he received a negative reply instead.

“I have never had this problem under previous Sarawak chief ministers namely, Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem,” he said, claiming that the chief minister had “abused the state’s immigration autonomy”.