‘Disruption in oil supply only temporary’

KUCHING: The disruption in oil supply and rise in prices caused by the ongoingt US-Iran crisis is likely to be temporary as an escalation of the tensions between US-Iran is unlikely.

MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd’s research team (MIDF Research) pointed out that both US and Iran have come to a stand-off following the US drone attack in Iraq and counter-attack by Iran.

However, it pointed out that many believe the crisis is expected to continue.

“While we do not believe that at this juncture further escalation will take place however; we opine that should any escalation resulting from the attacks or rise in internal pressure happens; it will potentially result in a target placed on US-related assets and oil-related assets.

“This, in return could lead to a temporary disruption in oil supply and rise in oil price. We believe there will be a temporary knee-jerk reaction towards the oil price – should there be an escalation of attack.

“It will be similar to that of the recent attack on Saudi Aramco’s oil facilities – the Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities, back in September 2019 which wiped out 5.7mbpd of crude supply from the market. The attack is also followed by a series of explosions and sabotage attempts against ships in the Persian Gulf of which the US has blamed Iran for.

“Following the drone attack, we saw the oil price rising by 14 per cent to US$69 from US$60 before the attack,” MIDF Research said.

On the other hand, should the current stand-off between the US and Iran remains; the research team opined that it would lead to a more sustainable oil price movement and a more stable outlook for the oil and gas industry.

“Some 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply originates from the Middle East. Therefore, any tensions surrounding the region and Strait of Hormuz will disrupt world trade and oil supply.

“Members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in recent interviews with various news agencies stated that they are vulnerable to regional conflicts and unable to cope should there be an attack by Iran on their oil facilities. As recent experience has shown; the drone attack on two of Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities effectively wiped out half of the Kingdom’s oil production,” it added.

Due to this, MIDF Research reiterated its view that the situation is unlikely to escalate further at this juncture and it expected oil price to trade between the US$60 to US$65pb range and to average at US$65pb in 2020.

“Furthermore, various measures have been taken by fellow OPEC countries to reduce the impact of the regional tensions some of the measures include re-routing oil tankers away from the Strait of Hormuz; adding armed security guards on oil tankers, reviewing evacuation plans, and orchestrating orderly shutdowns of offshore facilities should the need come.

“Additionally, the deeper production cuts – from 1.2mbpd to 1.7mbpd, agreed in the recent OPEC meeting on December 6, 2019 will assist in mitigating the volatility of the oil price going price,” MIDF Research said.

Meanwhile, the research team commented that while in general a higher crude oil price is favourable to encourage the continued spending of oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) producers, it believed that a stable and sustainable oil price would be even more favourable to the oil and gas companies in the current operating climate.

“It is to enable a proper planning for future capital expenditure (capex) to be conducted using predictable parameters rather than projecting numbers in an extreme environment.

“That said, we understand that most E&P producers are comfortable at the current US$60 to US$70pb oil price level as current production costs ranges from USD30-40pb for offshore production whilst for onshore productions; the cost is even lower which will ensure the current upbeat offshore and onshore activities momentum will be sustained.

“Hence, looking at the current operating climate we reiterate our view that local oil and gas services companies that are involved in drilling, fabrication and; vessel providers (FPSO and OSVs) will continue to benefit from the upbeat offshore activities going into 2020,” the research team said.

All in, MIDF Research maintained its ‘neutral’ view on the upstream sector of the O&G industry and a ‘positive’ rating on downstream business.