F&N scales up ecommerce with online flagship store

KUCHING: Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (F&NHB) has strengthened its e-commerce presence with the launch of its flagship online store, F&N Life to offer greater convenience, accessibility and value to Malaysian consumers.

The launch of F&N’s first ever e-commerce site will provide an easier platform for consumers to order their favourite F&N products in bulk and at competitive prices, delivered to their homes especially during festive seasons and special occasions.

Besides catering to consumers who enjoy the convenience of shopping anytime at their fingertips, F&N Life will also offer product details and nutrition values, recipes and loyalty programmes to enrich consumers’ shopping experience.

F&NHB chief executive officer, Lim Yew Hoe said, “For the past few years, we have joined forces with various online marketplaces to reach new segments and consumers, and built a growing base of loyal online shoppers. Recognising the immense potential of e-commerce and opportunities to drive long-term business growth, we are ready to take our e-commerce business to the next level.

“At F&N, we create value by prioritising the needs of our consumers. We understand how convenience, accessibility and greater value have become important components in today’s consumer behaviour. Our effort to pursue an aggressive e-commerce strategy with the launch of F&N Life reflects our commitment to innovate and evolve with consumers’ ever-changing needs,” Lim added.

Launched at the start of the new year and the new decade, F&N Life is set to complement F&NHB’s physical distribution network, which is one of the most pervasive in Malaysia, to develop an omni-channel presence and thereby enhancing its market penetration.

To celebrate the launch of F&N Life, consumers will receive five per cent off all purchases made from the e-commerce site or mobile app and enjoy free delivery services within Peninsular Malaysia throughout January and February this year. On top of that, F&NHB is partnering with the largest e-Wallet payment provider in Malaysia, Touch ‘n Go eWallet, to offer a one-off RM5 cashback for every RM50 spent from 9th January to 29th February 2020.

Lim hoped that consumers would take advantage of the special offer to enjoy great savings to ring in the start of the new year and the festive season. “With F&N’s enduring legacy that is embedded within the fabric of Malaysia’s society for the past 137 years, we are confident that the launch of F&N Life will continue to meet and exceed consumers’ demand for their well-loved F&N products, delivered right to their doorsteps, in tandem with our promise of ‘Pure Enjoyment, Pure Goodness’,” he added.

Meanwhile, TNG Digital Sdn Bhd chief executive officer, Ignatius Ong, said Chinese New Year is a time for great celebration and what better way to celebrate a Company that is taking its business further into the digital realm by offering greater convenience and savings through Malaysia’s no.1 e-Wallet.

“We are glad to be partnering with one of Malaysia’s oldest and most well-known brands. Spanning generations, there isn’t one person I know that isn’t familiar with essential products of F&N. It is through these partnerships that Malaysians get to benefit and save more in their daily lives,” Ong added.

On top of regular F&N products, consumers can also purchase newly-launched F&N offerings through F&N Life such as the Sunkist orange juice drink; the Sunkist lemon apple flavoured mix juice drink; the F&N Ice Mountain classic as well as lemon and grapefruit flavoured sparkling water with zero added sugar; and the TEAPOT Squeeze Tube in pandan and gula melaka flavours.