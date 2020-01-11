Morning accident leaves woman driver dead, two seriously hurt

SIBU: A 24-year-old woman was killed, while two individuals suffered serious injuries, after the vehicle that they were travelling in was involved in an accident at Jalan Stabau, at about 11am yesterday.

Acting Fire of Fire and Rescue Department Zone 4 Sibu chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad said the woman driver was travelling with her 21-month-old son and her younger sister, who was in her 20s.

“The driver could have lost control of the vehicle before it hit the tree and plunged into the ditch by the roadside,” he said in a press statement, adding that the impact from the crash pinned the driver to her seat.

The paramedics from Sibu General Hospital, which were despatched to the scene following an emergency call, pronounced the driver dead on-site.

“It is said that the toddler suffered serious head injuries. He and the woman passenger were both unconscious when they were taken out of the car.

Wan Kamaruddin said both surviving victims were rushed to the hospital for further treatment.