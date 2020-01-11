Murder case involving 10 prison wardens deferred

KOTA KINABALU: The Magistrate’s Court here yesterday deferred to February 27 the re-mention of an inmate’s murder case involving nine prison wardens and a senior prison officer, who are attached to the State Prisons Department Headquarters.

Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles adjourned the case of Barry Jipmon, 30, Mohd Dzulfikri Mohd Safri, 28, Farizan Mokri, 40, Mohd Saiful Saidin, 34, Amran Yasik, 25, Ab Mutalib @ Talib Abd Rasul, 40, Zerry Maidin, 33, Tomy Momoh, 36, Shahryll Nazry Wan Sofian, 25 and Muhammad Fazi Lakui, 32, following a request by the prosecution yesterday.

The prosecution informed the court that the chemist’s report was not ready.

The 10 accused were charged under Section 302, read together with Section 34, both of the Penal Code which provides for the death sentence, upon conviction.

No plea was recorded from the ten accused, who were alleged to have murdered Shainal Mukhtar at the prison cell at Jalan Kepayan on October 4.

In the meantime, all the accused were ordered to be further detained in custody, pending disposal of their case.

Counsel PJ Perira, Ariel Dasan, Hairul Vaiyron Othman and Dominic Chew represented all the accused while watching brief counsel for the deceased’s family was Azhier Farhan Arisin. Counsel Muhamad Amirul Hj Amin stood in for Azhier.