PBS eyeing new Bandau seat

KOTA MARUDU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) is ready to challenge its opponents for the newly formed seat, N6 Bandau, in the next general elections.

Describing it as a traditional seat for PBS, its president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said they are forming a protem committee for the Bandau division.

“We are ready for Bandau, and in fact, we are already identifying a candidate for the new seat for the next round (of general elections).

“It is traditionally a PBS seat, and have majority members and supporters there, as proven in the last general elections where the party won the Kota Marudu parliamentary seat and the two state seats, Tandek and Matunggong,” he said after chairing a meeting on the formation of the Bandau Division protem committee.

Ongkili, who is also Kota Marudu Member of Parliament, will sit as the protem committee’s chief coordinator.

He said he has instructed the PBS machineries to go down to the ground and to get feedback from the grassroots.

To date, there are 68 PBS branches here, comprising 39 in Tandek and the remaining in Matunggong.

Ongkili was the last assemblyman for Langkon 1994-1999 before it was abolished by the Election Commission in 1999.

Thereafter, the parliamentary seat of Kota Marudu (formerly Bandau) comprised only the two state seats of Matunggong and Tandek.