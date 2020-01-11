PDP Central Region to hold CNY open house on Jan 23

SIBU: PDP Central Region will hold a Chinese New Year (CNY) open house on Jan 23 at Catholic High School’s Hall.

In a press conference yesterday, organising chairman councillor Ting Hua Sing said party president Dato Sri Tiong King Sing will be at the function with the central committee and party members.

The party’s treasurer said the open house from 9am to 1pm will have entertainment, lion dance performance while children will each get an ‘ang pow’.

“Lucky draw prizes will be given out. Food and drinks will be served and mandarin oranges will be distributed as a symbol of prosperity, luck and fortune to the attendants.”

He said representatives from the government departments and agencies were also invited.

Ting welcomed members of the public to share the festive joy with PDP Central Region.

Also at the press conference were programme coordinator Simon Wee, PDP Central Region chairman Wong Hwa, deputy chairman councillor Teo Boon Siew, treasurer councillor Joseph Lim and committee member Wong Siew Ling.