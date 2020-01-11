PSB Dudong Women to hold cancer awareness talk tomorrow

SIBU: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Dudong Women Section is holding Cancer Awareness Health Talk tomorrow at Kim Hock Food Court in Sibu Jaya.

According to the women’s chief Kapitan Connie Loh, the event will be held from 9am until noon with the theme ‘Health is Wealth’.

“Our speaker is a well-known doctor; a general surgical specialist Dr Clement Chen. He will give us talks on Colon Cancer and Breast Cancer,” she said at a press conference yesterday.

She also said that Dudong assemblyman Datuk Tiong Thai King will officiate at the opening of the talk.

She said the food court can accommodate about 300 people and so far about 100 had registered to attend .

“To my knowledge, I do not think that there is such talk organised before in Sibu Jaya. So, I hope that the people in Sibu Jaya will support the event and gain some insights through the talk,” she said, adding that the event will be conducted in English.

Apart from the talk, she said that there will be a free health screening for all those attending, and free consultation by nutritionist.

Light refreshment will be provided after the talk.