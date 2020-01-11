PSB to field Rayong, William Nyallau in next state election

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has announced two more candidates for the next state election following the announcement of its first candidate in December last year.

Its president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh announced today that Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnichal Rayong Ngipa will defend his seat while former Lubok Antu MP Datuk William Nyallau Badak will stand in Batang Ai under the ticket of PSB.

He made this announcement when launching the PSB Batang Ai Branch.

Last December, Wong announced Sri Aman MP Datuk Masir Kujat as PSB’s candidate to wrest Balai Ringin from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the next state polls.

PSB has earlier made it public that it would contest in as many state seats as possible in the 12th state election, which is due mid-2021.

This is because PSB does not align itself with either GPS or Pakatan Harapan (PH), Wong had said.

Sarawak has 82 state constituencies and at present, PSB has four assemblyman – Wong (Bawang Assan), Datuk Tiong Thai King (Dudong), Datuk Ranum Mina (Opar) and Rayong.