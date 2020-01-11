PSS to use biometric iris recognition system – CM

KIMANIS: The Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) used to monitor immigrants in the state will use biometric iris recognition system, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Shafie however declined to reveal how the new system works, but instead will let Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin reveal the full details.

“Let Muhyiddin reveal the detail as he is the right person to do so,” said Shafie during his speach at Simpangan polling centre in Kimanis yesterday.

Also present were Minister of Infrastructure Development Datuk Peter Anthony and Minister of Youth and Sports Ginger Phoong Jin Zhe.

Shafie however said that the PSS biometric is not like other systems that use fingerprints or signature.

The use of PSS will allowed authorities to monitor immigrants residing in the state without using documents from their country of origin.

It is expected to be introduced by middle of this year which will help the government to regulate the presence of immigrants as PSS will allow for proper data collected while the document will have biometric features of each holder.