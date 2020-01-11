Sleeping in car good enough for me – Shafie

BONGAWAN: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has no problems sleeping in the car for the Parti Warisan Sabah’s (Warisan) campaign trail for the Kimanis by-election.

The Warisan president said that his party had been working very hard to win the hearts of the 29,644 voters throughout the campaign period, which has now entered its sixth day.

“I’m quite okay. My voice is just running out but I can still talk because I’ve been working everywhere and everyday. So I hope that we can reach out…a bit of cough or flu will not stop me.

“Sleeping in the car is good enough for me,” he told reporters when met during a campaign at the Simpangan District Polling Centre (PDM) on Friday.

“In politics, I have never been satisfied based on statistical reports alone. We have to reach out to as many voters as possible,” he added.

When asked to predict Warisan’s majority (in the event that they win the Kimanis by-election), Shafie said that he could not make such a prediction, as the matter should be left to the people of Kimanis.