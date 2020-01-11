State parties have ‘learnt a lesson’ after being in BN, says Abang Johari

KANOWIT: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has said that the four main political parties in the state had “learnt a lesson” while in Barisan Nasional (BN).

Abang Johari made this point while explaining why the four parties – namely Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) – had left BN after the 14th general election.

“In BN, the policy is consensus. If we want to talk about oil and gas, we have only for component parties from Sarawak versus nine other component parties in BN,” he said when officiating at the launching of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Zone 11B roadshow at the Kanowit new market here today.

“If we want to talk about Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) but if they told us to wait, we have to wait.

“That’s consensus. So there are weaknesses in BN,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also announced the proposal of a development plan for Ngemah area under the Upper Rajang Development Agency (URDA), titled Ngemah Development Area (NDA).

“NDA is a comprehensive socio-economic and infrastructure development plan for the former Rajang Area Security Command (RASCOM) resettlement areas Nanga Tada, Nanga Ngungun and Nanga Jagau as well as areas along Kabah and Ngemah river basin.

“Within this belt, we will develop infrastructure such as electricity and water and open up land including Native Customary Rights (NCR) to develop commercial agriculture.

He also assured that the state government will provide funds under the 12th Malaysia Plan for the NDA.

He added that the objectives of NDA were to honour the sacrifices of Nanga Tada, Nanga Ngungun and Nanga Tada resettlers and to develop proper infrastructure and coordinate socio-economic development programmes.

Also present were his deputies Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing, GPS secretary general Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) vice president Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing, Kanowit MP Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, Ngemah assemblyman Alexander Vincent, Machan assemblyman Allan Siden Gramong and a former Macham assemblyman Datuk Gramong Juna.