Tok Nan’s memory lives on in Sarawakians as hundreds converge for candlelight vigil (Video)

KUCHING: Sarawakians from all walks of life congregated at Kuching Waterfront here tonight to hold a candlelight vigil to remember the late chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem.

Adenan, fondly known as ‘Tok Nan’, passed away on Jan 11, 2017 – eight months after winning a landslide victory in the state election the year before.

The event, organised by Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S), saw Adenan’s favourite song ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ by Elvis Presley being played over speakers that echoed throughout Kuching Waterfront.

Video by Roystein Emmor

Tok Nan’s famous quotes were also played back, which include “I am Adenan Satem, and I do not want the Chinese to be called ‘pendatang’ (immigrants) in Sarawak” and “I am Adenan Satem, and I do not want Umno to come to Sarawak.”

About 200 people came to light the candles and pay their respects, including State Reform Party (STAR) president Lina Soo.

When met by reporters, she said that Adenan left a legacy which no other politicians have done and that the people should always remember him for his contributions to the state.

“S4S (Sarawak For Sarawakians) have been holding this vigil ever since, and it is wonderful. Our only regret is that we would really want him to stay longer,” she added.

Soo pointed out that Adenan had fought for the state and to “open the eyes” of Sarawakians as well as those in Peninsular Malaysia, most notably when he gazetted July 22 as Sarawak Independence Day.

Meanwhile, organising chairman Bong Shak Sin said the event was held in remembrance of the late statesman as it was done annually.

“I think he was a great chief minister, and I hope all Sarawakians will always remember him,”he added.

In 2014, Adenan became the chief minister when Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud stepped down.