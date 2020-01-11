William Baya retires after serving govt for 37 years

KOTA KINABALU: Retiring Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Datuk William Baya has been described as a good and patient civil servant.

Speaking at a farewell luncheon for him at The Residence, Hyatt, on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew said patience is a noble virtue and William has this quality, enabling him to serve the Government for 37 years.

“He re-joined the Ministry as Permanent Secretary in January 2019. As Head of Administration for the Ministry, he has been guiding me patiently for the last one year until his retirement today. He would respond promptly even if called in the middle of the night when something urgent cropped up.

“With his vast experience in the Civil Service, the Ministry has made headway in terms of development through its six agencies. We have gone through ups and downs but I think there are more ups than downs. I wish I could retain him.

“Although retirement means he can enjoy golfing, driving around town or jamming with friends, I hope he will continue to contribute as and when his advice and guidance is needed,” she said.

On behalf of the Ministry, Liew, who is also Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, expressed her appreciation to William for his immense contribution to the State. He first joined the Ministry in 1999 where he spent 16 years prior to his promotion to Director of Sabah Wildlife Department in 2015. Subsequently, he was appointed as General Manager of the Sabah Cultural Board.

“I wish you good health, good luck and great success in your retirement. Enjoy your time with your family and embrace this new journey of your life. Happy Retirement,” she concluded.

William, who turns 60 today (Saturday), received a Swiss-made Tissot luxury watch as a farewell gift from the minister who presented it on behalf of the ministry.

Meanwhile, William also received a guitar from Sabah Tourism Board (STB) General Manager, Noredah Othman who presented it on behalf of the board, its management and staff. The outgoing permanent secretary later demonstrated his musical talent by playing a tune on the guitar.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Assafal P. Alian, Deputy Permanent Secretary Mariam Omar Matusin, Chairman of Sabah Parks, Mohd Amin Abdul Mem, Director of Sabah Parks, Dr Jamili Nais, Director of Sabah Wildlife Department, Augustine Tuuga, Director of Sabah Museum, Arif Abdul Hamid, Director of Environmental Protection Department, Vitalis Moduying and Sabah Cultural Board General Manager, Mansur Asun.