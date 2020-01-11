Wushu finally recognised by IOC, says WFS chief

KUCHING: The inclusion of wushu in the Dakar Youth Olympics 2022 is a positive development for the sport, says Wushu Federation of Sarawak (WFS) president Allen Wong Siew Poh.

He regarded the move as good news for the Wushu Federation of Malaysia (WFM) and for Sarawak.

“Thank God that wushu is finally recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after more than 20 years of hard work by the China Wushu Association and the International Wushu Federation (IWUF). It is indeed a great and long-waited breakthrough for the IWUF which submitted applications for inclusion to the IOC in 2001, 2008 and 2011.

“There are more than 53 countries under the IWUF and with this recognition, wushu athletes will be very happy and train harder to perform in the Youth Olympics 2022,” he said.

“Malaysia stands a chance to strike some medals there but we still need the strong financial support from the National Sports Council for wushu development in the country,” added Wong.

According to him, Sarawak wushu athletes will also be motivated to perform well in Sukma and national wushu championship to make it to the national team.

“By working hard in their training in the national team, they also get the chance to represent the country and help the national team win some medals,” he reasoned.

Through the proper and professional management by WFS in the development of wushu athletes, Wong felt that WFS is able to produce more high calibre athletes for the national team.

“We have athletes like Loh Jack Chang from Miri and Diana Bong from Kuching who have represented the country and won medals in regional and world championships,” he pointed out.

The former WFM president and current WFM vice president said it is also the first step for wushu to be included in the Olympics.

“We are hoping that it will also be included in the Summer Olympics in 2032,” he said.

Apart from wushu, five other sports – hip-hop dance, skateboarding, rock climbing, surfing and karate – are also included for Dakar Youth Olympics 2022.