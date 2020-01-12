Age limit may be raised for polio immunisation – Poon

SANDAKAN: The Ministry of Health and People’s Wellbeing is planning to increase the age limit for oral polio immunisation recipients from children below five years old to children below 12 or 15.

Its minister, Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung, said that the ministry was going to issue an official statement on this matter soon.

“We may change our strategy from children below five to children below 12 or 15; because the two boys who were detected positive with polio in Sandakan and Kinabatangan were aged eight and 11. So this means that those above the age of five are still exposed to the risk of getting polio disease; so we may have to change our strategy,” he told a press conference after launching the Lion Dance, Unicorn and Dragon Performance Gathering at Yu Yuan Secondary School hall at Mile 4 here, yesterday.

On Friday, the Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced that two boys, aged eight and 11 from Sandakan and Kinabatangan, respectively, were tested positive for polio virus.

On the same day, Poon said that there was no proof that the patients had ever left the country, and that they never received polio immunisation.

“The patients are currently being treated in two hospitals respectively,” he said.

He also said that the ministry was going to upgrade the immunisation campaign to be conducted on a large scale by the Sabah Health Department, and it would first focus on three hotspots, namely Telipok and Tuaran, Sandakan (Batu Sapi and Berhala Island) and Kinabatangan.

“The main objective of the campaign is so that all children under the age of five in Sabah will receive oral immunisation and, thus curbing the polio disease from spreading in Sabah,” he said when he was met by reporters in Telipok where 1,000 children had received oral polio vaccination.

Yesterday, Poon said that over 2,000 children had received the oral polio vaccination in Berhala Island on Friday.

“We have 10,000 more (vaccines) ready and several thousands more coming next week. Next week we will go to Batu Sapi (for the polio immunisation campaign). For now we are focusing on the hotspots before we go to other districts.

“We encourage parents in Sabah, Malaysian citizen or not, to go to the nearest hospital to get their vaccination. I also advise the members of the public to take care of own cleanliness and wash your hands before you eat,” he said.

Poon added that the oral polio vaccination is faster and easier compared to the compulsory polio vaccine that infants in Malaysia receive at the age of two, three, five and 18 months, as it could reach out to more people in a short period of time.

Meanwhile, commenting on one unconfirmed news that was spread on the social media that a four-year-old child had died from Influenza A H1N1 in Chung Hwa Kindergarten Likas, Kota Kinabalu, Poon said that this is not true.

“The child passed away but he was tested negative for H1N1. Influenza A was not found in his body,” he said.