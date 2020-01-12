AirAsia Allstars include four-legged ones

KUCHING: AirAsia Allstars come in many shapes and sizes, including four-legged ones.

AK, FD, QZ and D7 are four rescue-dogs that AirAsia adopted back in early 2017, and have grown into members of the family that all staff love as well.

Today, all four of them have a unique treat – AirAsia’s very first ‘lou sang’ of a furry kind, in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration. The ‘yee sang’ contains a delicious assortment of chicken, spinach, carrots, salami, strawberries, and kibbles.

AirAsia’s senior management including AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat and AirAsia X Malaysia chief executive officer Benyamin Ismail joined in the fun to celebrate this occasion as well.

Riad shared that they love their four resident dogs very much as they are part of the family.

“Today the committee had the first DogQ open house, inviting Allstars to come to DogQ and get to know them a little better. This is also a drive to boost awareness and raise funds for the wellbeing of the dogs,” he said.

Benyamin added it was a good session for Allstars and hopefully, more would come forward to help by becoming a volunteer with the dogs – walking the dogs as well as helping to clean DogQ.

However, it is not all just for fun. This special ‘lou sang’ was part of AirAsia’s internal staff engagement activities to recruit more volunteers and raise funds for the upkeep of DogQ.

One of the co-founders of DogQ Vijaya Priya Ananthan said for the past year, they had a strong team of DogQ volunteers who would walk and feed the dogs everyday, and maintain the operation of DogQ.

“We’ve seen Allstars who otherwise would not know each other (due to the size of the office and company now) grow closer and become good friends through working together to take care of AK, QZ, FD and D7,” she said.

Another DogQ co-founder Renuka Kunathevan said this would definitely be an annual affair.

“I believe that the 60 two-legged Allstars who came and celebrated with our four furrry Allstars enjoyed themselves as much as the dogs did. They got to know the dogs better, and we are very happy that AK, FD, QZ and D7 behaved so well and welcomed everyone so warmly during the open house.

“Furthermore, we recruited 16 more volunteers today and this would greatly complement the existing group of volunteers’ schedules this year,” she said.

AirAsia is an organisation that promotes inclusivity and diversity including providing a working environment that is conducive for everyone across all walks of life, including animal and pet lovers.