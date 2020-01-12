Arifin factor expected to swing votes for Warisan – Bersatu

KIMANIS: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) hopes that the influence and popularity of Membakut assemblyman Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif will help Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate Datuk Karim Bujang win the Kimanis parliamentary by-election.

Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the Mohd Arifin factor would be an advantage for the Warisan candidate in the by-election.

“We are campaigning as usual but our first goal is to obtain the votes (support) garnered by Arifin (in GE14) which could contribute to the victory of the Warisan candidate for the Kimanis parliamentary seat.

“Bersatu is working hard to help the Warisan machinery to convince the Kimanis voters to have confidence in the Warisan-PH (Pakatan Harapan) Sabah government as well as the PH-Warisan federal government,” he said when met by reporters at the Baurung-Baurung programme in Pantai Pimping, Membakut, here yesterday.

Also present were Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Hajiji Noor, his deputy Datuk Masidi Manjun and Mohd Arifin, who is also Kimanis Bersatu division chief.

Mukhriz said Kimanis has a lot of potential to be developed, including in the tourism sector, which could boost the people’s income.

He said the close ties between the Sabah government and the federal government should be used to ensure sustainable development in the state for the well-being of the people of Sabah.

“Therefore, we want the Kimanis MP to come from the ruling party so that the people can benefit (from development). We hope the people will give their support and mandate to the Warisan candidate in the Kimanis by-election,” he said.

The Kimanis by-election is a straight fight between Karim and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohamad Alamin.

Polling day is January 18 and early voting is on January 14. – Bernama