Azis takes Hisham to task for linking Tanduo incident to PSS

BONGAWAN: Deputy Home Affairs Minister, Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman has reminded former defence minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein not to link the Tanduo incident with the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) issue.

The Sepanggar Member of Parliament was quoting a statment made by Hishammuddin who claimed to have reminded the people of Sabah to be careful about the implementation of the PSS, fearing that the decision would endanger the state’s security.

Azis, who is also the Wira Parti Warisan Sabah Chief (Warisan), described the statement made by the former Umno vice president as absurd.

“Where did he (Hishammuddin) keep his brain, on his knee?” he asked.

Azis clarified that what happened in Tanduo was due to the large number of fake document holders.

“The previous government did not take the matter seriously. They let the people with fake documents to roam around freely in Sabah,” he said at a ceramah in Bongawan yesterday.

Azis said with the implementation of proposed PSS, it would be easier for the authorities to record data of card holders as well as to monitor them.

A news portal had recently reported that Hishammuddin had allegedly associated the Tanduo incident in Lahad Datu with the PSS.

Hishammuddin had claimed that PSS would affect the security of Sabahans as many people were not aware of the security issue in Tanduo in Lahad Datu.

Hishammuddin also voiced his concern that if the issue of PSS was not dealt with accordingly, it would bring serious consequences to Sabah.