Bidayuhs contribute much to Sarawak’s civil service

KUCHING: The Bidayuh community has contributed immensely to the state’s civil service, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said many Bidayuhs are now holding top posts in the civil service and in the state cabinet.

“We want to walk together with one leader (and) with one movement, for you to achieve what you have said – to unite the Bidayuhs and to uplift the standards of living among the people in this community, while adapting to the changing environment happening worldwide,” Abang Johari told the 1,000-strong crowd attending the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA)’s ‘New Year 2020’ gathering at the association’s headquarters in Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here on Friday.

The event, held in collaboration with the Bidayuh Graduates Association (BGA), also celebrated DBNA’s 65th anniversary.

Abang Johari said his administration had enlisted qualified personnel from the Bidayuh community in the government’s venture into the oil and gas industry,.

On DBNA, he acknowledged the role played by the association in providing the right feedback to the government regarding the formulation of appropriate strategies for the community.

“The approach was started by the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, and I would like to continue this dialogue with the Bidayuh community. This is a way for us to frame our mind in this changing environment,” said Abang Johari.

As an open government, the chief minister stressed that his administration truly understood that not one community would be able to develop Sarawak on its own and thus, he pledged to look after the interests of all communities in developing Sarawak.

He added since the formation of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ruling coalition, it had proven its capability of spearheading the state’s economy, with the achievements being affirmed by Standard and Poor’s Rating Services (S&P) Global Ratings’ credit rating of a ‘A-’ on Sarawak.

He also commended DBNA for initiating its own approach to the Native Customary Rights (NCR) land perimeter survey, with the Land and Survey Department instructed to issue land titles to some owners of the land surveyed in the near term.

Meanwhile in his remarks, Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin said 144 from the total of 340 Bidayuh villages in Sarawak had completed their NCR land perimeter survey, with some land parcels set to be issued titles as early as June this year.

“We (Bidayuh political leaders) will offer today that we will be behind you, beside you and fight hard for the next election because, since the Bidayuhs represent a small community, we cannot afford to be outside of the government of the day.

“Let this support be translated into real votes in the next (state) election,” said Manyin in his speech.

It is stated that the Bidayuh population in Sarawak stands at around 220,000.

Adding on, Manyin, who is also the chief advisor to the DBNA and BGA, said the DBNA was still awaiting the approval from the State Planning Authority with regard to the proposed RM16-million project to build an eight-floor community hostel on the DBNA headquarters’ compound, expected to be ready within 18 months after the works has kicked off.

The Friday night event was also held the launch of a book on ‘Strategic Plan 2020-2030 for the Bidayuh Community Towards Achieving High-Income Economy by Participating in the National Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 and High-Income Economy for Sarawak in 2030’.

On a separate matter, Manyin denied about him being directed to investigate the issue regarding the appointment of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) board chairman, which was done without any prior consultation with the Sarawak government.

He clarified that during the time, he was on leave.

On Jan 3, the Chief Minister’s Office issued a statement condemning the appointment of Tan Sri Dr Kamal Mat Salih as the fourth chairman of Unimas Board of Directors without first consulting the state government.

Three days later, on Jan 6, Kamal announced his resignation from the post.