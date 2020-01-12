Brighton Cove to be another beach recreational park

MIRI: Miri City Council (MCC) has identified a new beach area to be developed as another recreational park for the people here.

Mayor Adam Yii said the new beach area is the stretch of beach wedged between ParkCity Everly Hotel and Marriott Resort and Spa, called ‘Brighton Cove’.

“We will develop this area with the necessary facilities for the people to conduct recreational activities,” he said during a work party (gotong royong) at Brighton Cove yesterday.

The only beach area developed and maintained by MCC is Luak Esplanade, about 20 minutes drive from the city centre. The work party organising chairman, Cr Karambir Singh, said the programme was held under MCC’s green community and environment development committee.

He also advised the people on the need to support the council’s call on the green initiatives.

More than 80 volunteers comprising councillors, council staff, and staff of government departments and agencies and non-governmental organisations took part in the work party. They collected 120 bags weighing 440kg of mainly plastic waste from the beach area.