Jamili succeeds William as permanent secretary

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Parks Director Dr Jamili Nais, 54, has been appointed as the new Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment.

He succeeds William Baya who has retired after a 37-year career in the Civil Service.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Datuk Christina Liew witnessed the handing-over of duties at the premises of the ministry at Wisma Tun Fuad Stephens, here, on Friday.

“Welcome to the ministry. I have full confidence in the new permanent secretary. His vast knowledge and passion for ecology will stand him in good stead,” she said as she introduced Jamili to the staff of the ministry and its six agencies – Sabah Tourism Board, Sabah Cultural Board, Sabah Parks, Sabah Wildlife Department, Sabah Museum Department and Environmental Protection Department.

Meanwhile, Jamili admitted that it is a challenge to fill the shoes of the retiring permanent secretary, given the three portfolios of tourism, culture and environment, “more so because we have a very dynamic minister at the helm.”

“I will strive to discharge my duties with honesty and integrity. That I can promise you,” he assured the minister.

Born in Ranau, Jamili obtained his BSc (Honours) in Botany from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and PhD in Plant Ecology from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland.

He joined Sabah Parks in 1988 where he started as the Parks Ecologist and was based at Kinabalu Park for 11 years.

Subsequently, he became the Assistant Director of Sabah Parks, heading its Research and Education Division prior to his appointment as deputy director.

He was promoted to Director of Sabah Parks in 2014.

Jamili has been a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN’s) World Commission on Protected Areas since 1996.

Most notably, he is a member of the prestigious IUCN’s World Heritage Panel for the 2017-2020 term, being the only representative from Asia on this 12-member panel.