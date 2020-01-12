Kula: Do not ignore mental health, seek help from experts

MIRI: Mental health should not be ignored, particularly when it affects work performance.

In pointing this out, Human Resources Minister M Kulasegaran stressed about the importance to seek help from the professionals.

He believes that despite having no specific data about mental illness, it does not mean that it does not exist.

“Unless they are brought forward to the authority, the illness would not be resolved or cured.Those who experience mental stress are sometimes forced to continue working in order to provide for their families. They may not realise that they need help. In fact, they can actually get benefits such as regular medical check-ups,” said Kulasegaran during his working visit to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) office here yesterday.

Adding on, Kulasegaran said the government encouraged workers to seek help whenever they fell sick.

On road accidents in the country, he said Socso was taking the initiative to educate the public through its ‘Zero Accident Policy’, which was launched last year.

“Accidents do not necessarily happen at the workplace. They can happen on the roads, to and from the workplace. Commuting accident is one of the highest-occurring accidents in the world. It is crucial to constantly educate employers and employees about the Zero Accident Policy,” he added.

Socso Sarawak director Philip Sangkan and Socso Miri manager Griffin Francis Manggie were also present at Socso Miri office yesterday, where Kulasegaran later presented Socso compensations to local contributors.