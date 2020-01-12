Longhouse folk fed up with constant water disruptions

SIBU: Some 3,000 residents from 10 longhouses in Pasai Besar are fed up with the constant water supply disruptions in the area.

According to Tuai Rumah Dawi Ringgil, the water woes have been experienced since Gawai Dayak last year.

“Before June last year, we did not have such problem. We’ve experienced this problem almost every day after Gawai last year until today. We will have water for two days, then suddenly there is no water. This is what the folk here have to endure for the past six months,” he told reporters on Friday.

Dawi claimed that the relevant authorities had been contacted to resolve this issue, but they only gave various excuses.

“They said it was due to low water pressure with the increasing number of residents in the area; sometimes the pipe burst, water pump was broken, and so forth.

“If it only happened one day or two days, I think we could accept such explanations, but this has been going on for six months,” he complained, adding that the water supply disruptions would often occur in the morning and the evening.

He said the constant disruptions had affected the daily activities of the villagers.

Dawi said the relevant department would transport water to the area when requested, but the amount provided was not enough for daily use.

“It is not enough, especially those families with many children,” he said.

According to Tuai Rumah Bujang Ujeh, the longhouse folk could not bathe in the nearby river as it had become polluted.

“We have asked the relevant authorities to investigate why Sungai Pasai is so badly polluted that we cannot use it,” he said.

He also called for the water supply disruption issue to be resolved as soon as possible.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Bawang Assan Bumiputera Unit chairman Andrew Shilling visited the longhouse folk to understand the issues faced by them.

He represented Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.