Man hospitalised after alleged attack by brother

KUCHING: A man in his 50s is warded at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) red zone after he was allegedly attacked by his younger brother with a sharp object on Jan 10.

Prior to the attack, the younger brother was driving when his car went out of control and crashed into a roadside tree as both got into a heated argument while entering a junction at Desa Wira, Batu Kawa.

It is believed that the argument started when the younger brother felt that the victim was not doing enough in taking care of their sick father who was earlier warded at the SGH.

According to a family member, the victim had tended to their father from morning to around 8pm and needed a bath and a good rest.

Hence, he asked his younger brother to send him home which sparked the argument. The alleged attack left the victim injured on his right arm and back.

A police report was later lodged by a family member.