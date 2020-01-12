Nyallau to stand in Batang Ai for PSB

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has announced two more candidates for the next state election following the announcement of its first candidate in December last year.

Its president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh announced yesterday that Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnichal Rayong would defend his seat while former Lubok Antu MP Datuk William Nyallau Badak would stand in Batang Ai.

He made the announcement when launching PSB Batang Ai branch yesterday.

Wong announced last December that Sri Aman MP Datuk Masir Kujat as the PSB candidate to wrest Balai Ringin from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the next state polls.

The party has made it public that it would contest in as many seats as possible in the next state election, which is due mid-2021.

This is so because PSB does not align itself with either GPS or Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Sarawak has 82 state seats, four of which are held by PSB – Bawang Assan by Wong, Dudong (Datuk Tiong Thai King), Opar (Datuk Ranum Mina) and Engkilili (Rayong).