PDA 1974 Repugnant to FC void: Marbury vs Madison (1803)

“THE Constitution of the United States [also the Federal Constitution of Malaysia]confirms and strengthens the principle, supposed to be essential to all written constitutions [under the 7 entrenched constitutional provisions, ‘7FCs’], that a law [PDA 1974] repugnant to the constitution is void, and that courts, as well as other departments are bound by that instrument” under Marbury vs Madison (1803), the most famous case on the written constitution in the world, pronounced by the US Supreme Court.

“It is also not entirely unworthy of observation, that in declaring what shall be the supreme laws of the land, the constitution itself [FC] is first mentioned, and not the laws of the United States [similarly for the laws of Malaysia]generally, but those only which shall be made in pursuance of the constitution have that rank”. The second fundamental of the Federal Constitution has been confirmed by the US Supreme Court.

Thirdly, it follows that ipso facto all the fudged provisions of the Federal Constitution in USA or Malaysia or Australia, or Canada, unlike the mostly unwritten constitution of United Kingdom except for the Magna Carta and Bill of Rights, but filled with British Constitution Conventions, would be a fraud, ‘forgery’ and fraudulent fudgings of the FC repugnant per se to the foundation and principle of the Federal Constitution, and therefore null and void, and the fudged portions must be ruled as such and/or expunged under the blue pencil test, severable, without affecting the rest of the individual provision of the FC on sales taxes under the pleadings filed or amended.

The severable fudged provisions, namely Item 8(j), Article 95B(3) on the Federal List can easily be proven, so the courts should take them into full considerations on the void effects of fraudulent fudgings of FC beyond taking judicial notice upon proofs from IGCR62 , Item 8(j), ‘ANNEX A’ to IGCR62 and 5th Schedule Malaysia Act 1963, the mother of the Supreme FC and “ANNEX A” to MA63 before the Review of SSTO 1998 including Article 95B(3) below.

I. 1. In the Judicial Review of SST Ordinance 1998, it would be important for the court to see the hard evidence where the portions of the provisions have been fudged, ‘forged’ or fraudulently added that are repugnant to the FC itself on the Federal and State SSTs and severable; and PDA 1974 was repugnant to the 7FCs and void.

2. In the case of fudged provisions related to SST Ordinance 1998 before reviewing whether it is unconstitutional or not, the court would clearly see the unchallenged proofs of the 5 fudged provisions of the FC, in fact entrenched, under IGC Report 1962 (‘IGCR62’), Malaysia Act 1963 (‘MACT63’), MA63 and the unfudged FC of Malaysia, called “the four fundamental constitutional documents” (‘4FCDs’) which have indeed proven the non-existences of such stipulated 5 fudged provisions.

3. The proofs of fraudulent and fudged portions of the FC are repugnant to the original FC and void; they must be expunged or accepted by the court to be void and severable for ruling that to maintain the supremacy of the FC untainted.

(i) The fudged portion in Item (8j) after, subject to Item 2(c) of the State List from “oils and oilfields … minerals, petroleum products … oilfields” was therefore null and void. The fudged portion is conspicuously absent in Item 8(j) in Appendix A to IGC R62 and 5th Schedule MACT63.

(ii) Article 93B(3) of the FC on the second part on ‘deeming’ the sales tax with Item 8(j) also in the Federal List on petroleum products, oil and oilfields, all minerals [including mineral water, rocks under Sarawak Land Code 1958]” to be under Federal List, were fudged, not found in IGC R62 under Clauses 24(1) & (2), (e) and (d) and Item 8(j) of its ‘ANNEX A’, 5th Schedule of MACT 1963 as ‘ANNEX A’, to MA1963

(iii) Article 76(2) on Native Law and ADAT for amendment can be introduced after the Federal has consulted the Borneo Territories. The fudged portion on consultation is expressly against or repugnant to the total prohibition on the jurisdiction in the Native Court or Syariah Court where the Federal AG has no jurisdiction under Article 145(3), nor even during the Proclamation of Emergency could Parliament extend that power to the Native Law and ADAT under Article 150(6A).

(iv) The fudgings are repugnant to the FC per se and non-existent in Item 13 of the original unfudged State List, 9th Schedule in Item IA State List, ‘ANNEX A’ to IGCR62. The void and fudged portion was at the last part: “[It] shall not include jurisdiction in respect of offences, except in so far as conferred by Federal Law.”

(v) The definition of the Federation has been fudged from Malaysia to Malaya under Article 160, proven by Article I(1) of the FC and Section 4(1) MACT63: “The federation .. by the name of Malaysia”.

4. The State Sale Tax under State Sales Ordinance 1998 sanctified by the 4 FCDS are set out in Article XIII. “Taxable Persons to Pay SST or State O&G, by-products” when Imposed by the State, was published on 5th January, 2020 in thesundaypost.

Once the 5 fudged portions of the provisions are proven, the Review of SSTO 1998 must be based on the original unfudged 4 provisions in the FC backed by the 4 FCDS. Then the court can easily find that there is nothing unconstitutional on SSTO 1998 assigned with the power to impose SST under its Section 7 from Item 7 of the Part V, 10th Schedule to the State Comptroller of SST/State Government, as amplified in the “Fudged Articles 95B(3) and 8(j)” in Part IX, dated October 27th, 2019 Sunday Post.

The unconstitutional and void fudged Articles of the FC repugnant to FC on State Sales Tax and others must be remedied by expunging or ruling firmly on them first under Marbury vs Madison (1803) case law, equity and ADAT.

All these must be taken into full considerations for ruling on the void effects of fraud committed on the FC itself by the courts on those material fudged provisions before expunging or deciding on the Review of the constitutionality of SSO 1998 as the critical preliminary findings of facts and laws before ruling

II. PDA 1974 is repugnant to 7FCs so it is void.

1. PDA 1974 and the other 4 Offending Acts mentioned previously are repugnant to the 7 entrenched provisions of the FCs (‘7FCs’), amplified in the Article on 5th January 2020 at 4 levels. Therefore, under Marbury vs Madison (1803), they are repugnant and void against Article 2(b) on the 1st level for the unconstitutional and illegal alterations of Sarawak’s four boundaries, 350 nautical miles of continental shelf, 200 nautical miles of EEZ, 12 nautical miles of territorial waters and Sarawak boundaries at sea without prior State laws being passed by DUN. The courts and government departments are “bound by that instrument [FC].”

2. On the 2nd level, PDA 1974 was repugnant to the 7FCs, namely Articles 95D, 76(1), 76(3) and (4), 80(3), 4(1), 2(b) and Items 2(a), (c) and (d) with no compulsory acquisition absolutely of Sarawak’s O&G reinforced by Article 95D and 76(4), prohibiting Article 13 of the FC to compulsorily acquire Sarawak’s O&G, but that is applicable only to the States of Malaya.

3. On the 3rd level, PDA 1974 is repugnant to Article 76(1)(b)(C) and 76(4) and never approved by DUN.

4. On the 4th level, under Articles 162(1) and (2) Oil Mining Ordinance 1958 (‘OMO’) and amendments, Order in Council 1954 (‘OIC’), Sarawak Land Code 1958 and amendments (‘SLC’) and with its Sections 32(1), 36(2), 209(1), 112, Sarawak Supplemental Deed 1956 and Sarawak Interpretation Ordinance are ‘valid existing laws’ where Article 75 is not applicable.

The 4 boundaries were reconfirmed by United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1962 (‘UNCLOS’) ratified by Malaysia on 14th November 1996 and ADAT of Sarawak, under the 7PMs. Therefore, understandably Petronas has requested to repeal OMO 1958. With a caveat, the breach or PDA 1974 repugnant to the FC is more serious in the first and second levels. However, the serious violations of the 7PMs are illegal and unenforceable.

I. The writer has written to Datuk Liew Vui Keong on the 20th June 2019, humbly requesting holistically to amend the most critical articles attached with his 20 Articles on MA1963 and O&G on PDA 1973, not the cosmetic Article 1(2), with no response yet.

Re: (1) Humbly request to look holistically at the broader, deeper and critical Articles I, 2(a), 2(b), 45(Senate), 46(House of Representatives) and no ‘two-third rule’ beyond the present Article 1(2) and corresponding Sections 4, 8 and 9 of Malaysia Act 1963, Annex ‘A’ to Malaysia Agreement 1963, “Inserted in, and become Articles of, the [Federal] Constitution of [Malaysia]” under Section 3 and the First Schedule”, as the mother of the Federal Constitution.

(2) Humbly request to rectify and ratify the unconstitutional alterations of the Borneo States, namely the Territorial Sea, Continental Shelf, the Exclusive Economic Zone and International Boundaries at sea on Malaysia Day as shown in map attached under

(i) Article 2(b) with its proviso inserted by the Singapore Government;

(ii) United Nation’s convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (‘UNCLOS’) ratified by Malaysia WEF on 14th November 1996;

(iii) The Seven Constitutional Provisions (‘7FCs’) and;

(iv) The Seven Protective Municipal Laws of Sarawak (‘7PMs’);

(v) To insert the exemption clause in each of the unconstitutional void, and illegal as well as unenforceable ‘5 Offending Acts’, namely Act 354, (and Act A354), PDA 1974, EEZ Act 1982, Fisheries Act 1985 and Territorial Sea Act 2012 under the five-tiers of entrenched provisions, namely “This Act shall not be applicable to the coastal of Borneo States unless approved by their respective Legislatures expressly first”, under the proviso of Article 2(b).

(3) To ratify the unconstitutional article 1(4) on the lacunas and limbos on the 13 Federal Territories by amending Article 2(a) namely, “admit other states [or Federal Territories]to the federation of Malaysia”. The Amendment is inside the bracket with its new definition under Article 160 (2), as the Federal Territories are not States under Article 160(2) nor under the present Article 1(3) per se.

(4) The objectives of the amendments including the new Articles 2(c) “To approve the exits of the States or Federal Territories from the Federation” is to rectify and ratify the exit of Singapore from Malaysia under the proper constitutional procedures by amending under a Supplementary Agreement also the Section 4(2)(c) of the Malaysia Act 1963, Annex A to MA 1963 Agreement first, and for all the Articles stated above, plus 2 new Articles, namely 2A [to ratify the 4 unconstitutionally altered boundaries]and 46A [to ratify the Federal Territories status].

With the abovementioned restorations of the five-tier entrenched provisions of the Federal Constitution, we hope the Federal Government/Petronas will move forward to share the oil and gas under the dominion, the ownership and exclusive right to license them of the Borneo States with the imperium of the Federal Government, namely sovereignty among nations internationally, but only administrative and supervisory powers within the 4 boundaries abovementioned of the Borneo States, eg. item 8 (j) of the Federal list, 9th Schedule for supervising and enforcing the sales of oil and gas and worker’s regulations etc.

Yes, pay the 20% royalty or state sale taxes and fulfill all the grants, assurances and restore all the eroded rights, then Putrajaya/Petronas would share at least 65% O&G to 72% as Borneo States national services, for our national interest, for our people, for our King and country.

That was spearheaded by the Sarawak YAB, the late Tok Nan, in the Council Negeri.

As a Corollary, let Sarawak and Sabah share 20 “mon San Wan” durians from their different orchards, licensed to the contractor, the Federal Government/Petronas, which would share 65-72 thorny fruits in appointing the subcontractors to harvest only with rewards of 15% fruits with Petronas having a second bite.

So, I hope Datuk will bring up all these overdue amendments for rectifications and ratifications to the various parliamentary and States’ Committees for our Federal Cabinet to carry out on a win-win legal and political settlement for all the parties concerned.

The three articles attached, published on the thesundaypost Kuching with the map attached for your kind perusal and retention are as follows:

(i) ‘Four Sarawak Boundaries have been Altered’ Part VIII (A) (May 26th 2019)

(ii) “Boundaries Altered Unconstitutionally” Part VIII (B) (June 9th 2019)

(iii) ‘Legal and Political Settlement’ (June 16th 2019)

Once these amendments are fairly implemented, it will be a shining history for Tun Mahathir and the Federal Government and a living legacy for the Borneo States for Tun Mahathir who has returned for the national ‘salvage’ mission to make Putra Jaya shining on the hill again.

Thank you for your kind indulgence, understanding and assistance.

Alex Ling Lee Soon

Now, those 5 fudged provisions of the FC which per se are repugnant to the FC and void have to be amended under the constitutional procedure of Article VIII of MA63.

IV. 1. Under the principle of Marbury vs Madison (1803), there is a need to strike out the unconstitutional, void and fudged provisions of the FC or Federal directives and policies per se and also rule against the void and illegal setting ups of the MPKKP ([Federal] Village Community Management Council) against the legitimate JKKK ([Sarawak] Village Development and Security), a lawful State Government’s arm and historical bridge to implement its local government and public administration of communities’ services under Sarawak’s ADAT, laws and the FC.

2. MPKKP would be repugnant, unconstitutional and void against the 7 entrenched provisions (‘7FEs’) of the FC, namely Articles 95, 95E(2). 76(1)(b)(c), 76(2), 76(4) and critical Items 4 (no interference of local administration) and 13 (Native Law ADAT) which was shown above to have been fudged as well on the State List, amplified in Article Part XI(B) (December 22nd, 2019) on ‘Why MPKKP is void and illegal’.

“The cases should be heard in the Native District Court (Resident’s) with Native Court Rules 1993 and under Native Court Ordinance 1992 with a magistrate and two assessors.

3. MPKKP is also illegal and invalid under the 4 Protective Municipal Sarawak Ordinances (‘4POs’), as amplified in Article Part XI(A), namely “MPKKP void under the FC, illegal under State Ordinances.” MPKKP will be in serious breaches of Community Chiefs and Headmen Ordinance 2004 (‘CCHO’), Native Court Ordinance 1992, Native Court Rules 1993 and Native Law and ADAT enforceable under Articles 160, 76(2), 145(3) and 150(6A).

Never before, will the longhouses and kampongs be buzzed with such divisive, detrimental, discriminating and discordant flip-flop music from the Federal music boxes.

In brief, there must be no Federal interference in terms of directives, policies and programmes, on Sarawak’s land and local government with communities’ services also under the doctrine of usus capio, long possession of land by the tribal communities under ADAT and Native Law.

V. 1. The fudged Item 8(j) and 95(3) B were deliberately planned to block Item 7 of Part V, 10th Schedule to impose SST under SSTO 1998 as the only lawful alternative under the ‘4FDs’, instead of royalty of 10% ad valorem, disguised as ‘cash payment’.

2. “Royalty means share of the products of proceeds from the oil and gas produced and reserved to the owner of land for permitting another [Petronas] to use the property” MCculoch vs Almach (Oklahoma 1941). So, under Item 8(j) with Item 2(c) of the State List on the exclusive licensing of PSCS, it does not make any sense: “Sarawak, you issue all the PSCS on all the O&G belonging to the Federal Government” under OMO 1958, Land Code 1958, OIC 1954, Article 2(b) and the rest of the 7FCs and 7PMs.

3. Most importantly, Datuk Liew Vui Keong, should kindly request Federal to direct Petronas to declare and file the correct productions of Sarawak’s O&G in the SSM including the 35% share oil/split barrels after cost plus hitherto, directly to the Federal Treasury, which were excluded for the last 43 years on the true productions filed with the SSM. Sarawak has been shortchanged for 43 years. How much? Professor Farouki suggested that Federal should address this.

(i) In 2017, there was a whooping difference of net profit of RM19.298 billion discrepancy between SSM’s accounts reflecting RM26,152,000,000 net profit against RM45,400,000,000 net profit declared in the press publicly. Discussion on restitution would be in order.

(ii) The additional and unofficial 5% of royalty/cash payment for Sarawak for aborting the declaration of void PDA 1974 in the Privy Council, not for Sabah hopefully can be settled with staggered payments and some discounts for the balance of over RM25 billion accuring with productions of 853,000 bbl/Boe daily.

4. Hopefully, the Federal Government would be advised constitutionally and legally to expunge the abovementioned 5 fudged provisions repugnant to the FC and that void as SST can be imposed by the State under SSTO 1998 under the 4FCDS. Without the void fudgings, there are no grounds for Review of SSTO 1998 valid. The Review should be on the 5 fudgings done outside our PM’s watch.

5. Petronas should comply with the unfudged Article 35B(3) and Item 8(j) of the Federal List, subject to Item 2(c) on licensing of PSCs by Sarawak, under the 7FCs and 7PMs. Sharing 20% ‘Musang King Durian’ or O&G with the Federal/Petronas on Sarawak’s wealth of 72% is quite equitable for Sarawak’s national service already for 43 years.

Sarawak still continues to contribute 80-85% revenues of the O&G to the Federal, King and Country while getting miserable 5%.

Sarawak deserves a better, equitable and fairer treatment of 20%, promised by PH, before our present PM retires with a constitutional, legal and shining legacy for all.