PKR Tanjung Manis members resign after winning party posts, cite ‘disappointment’ with party’s leadership

SARIKEI: Thirty-five members of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Tanjung Manis branch who were declared uncontested winners during the branch’s inaugural general meeting last November have announced their resignation from their respective party posts with immediate effect.

They comprised of 12 members of the main committee, 12 members of the women’s committee and 15 youth wing members.

Acting as their spokesperson, a main committee member, Annuar Basri said that they arrived at the decision after taking into consideration the manner in which the branch’s election was conducted last November.

He claimed that the election did not follow proper procedure and despite their absence during the meeting, they were declared uncontested winners after candidates from another camp voluntarily withdrew from the contest.

Besides, they were disappointed with the decision of the party’s top leadership for disqualifying the then branch pro tem chairman, Dato Sri Abang Aditaja Abang Alwi from vying for the branch chairman’s post, he said dduring a press conference at a hotel here this morning.

“When the election of the branch chairman was not done according to procedure, there is no way we could work with him. As such, we have no choice other than to relinquish our party posts,” he said.