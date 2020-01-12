Police arrest teaching assistant for allegedly throwing chair at Primary One girl

SONG: A 35-year-old pupils management assistant (PPM) of a primary school at Nanga Tekalit in Song was arrested after he allegedly threw a chair that hit the head of a Primary One pupil.

Song police chief DSP Rowney Michael Jalak said that the victim’s grandfather had lodged a report on Jan 11 on the matter.

He said that the incident allegedly happened on Jan 8 at about 7pm during a night class.

“The suspect was on duty supervising night class when he threw a chair that hit the victim’s head.

“It is believed that he was intoxicated and the action was to prevent pupils from making noise,” he said in a statement today.

Rowney said that the victim, who is a boarder at the school, sustained a bump on her head and fever after the incident.

“She only related the incident to the complainant after she returned to their longhouse at Nanga Chupin in Katibas on Jan 10.

“The complainant then took the victim to Song Health Clinic on Jan 11 before he lodged a police report,” he said.

He confirmed that the suspect was arrested under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing hurt.