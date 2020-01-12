TYT wife visits New Zealand accident survivor

PUTATAN: The tragic accident that claimed the lives of four family members in New Zealand in December last year, caught the attention of the Head of State’s consort, Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni.

Norlidah, who is also the advisor of Yayasan Nur Jauhar (YNJ) visited the youngest survivor, Nur Arifah Bahiyah Adnan, 12, and her close relatives at their home here yesterday morning.

During the visit, Norlidah spent around an hour, sharing motivational words with Nur Arifah who is still on a wheelchair and currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in the city centre.

According to Nur Arifah’s uncle, Othman Abdul Hamid, she is expected to fully recovered within two months.

Nur Arifah was seen calm and happy with her aunt, Dayang Jaudah Hamid, 51, and her cousins.

“I thank Toh Puan for visiting today, and not forgetting my friends and relatives who have been helping us for the past weeks,” she said.

Also present during the visit were State Law and Native Affairs Assistant Minister Datuk Uda Sulai and Datin Naimah Saban.