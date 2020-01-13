Abang Johari: Steering Sarawak to Excellence

Part One of Four of The Borneo Post’s special series celebrating the third anniversary of Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg as Sarawak’s sixth Chief Minister

The year 2020 will mark the third year that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg helms the state of Sarawak, and it looks to be his biggest year yet.

The challenges facing Abang Johari as Sarawak’s Chief Minister are unprecedented. As none of his predecessors have had to deal with the obstacles of leading an ‘opposition state’, Sarawak’s sixth Chief Minister has had to dig deep and dream bigger to ensure the state’s continued progress.

Driven by the slogan ‘Sarawak First’, Abang Johari has proven himself to be a fighter. He has led Gabungan Parti Sarawak steadfastly and has held the course in spite of the unrelenting attempts to derail the state’s ruling coalition.

Last year, Sarawak made tremendous strides under Abang Johari’s leadership. From the effort at restoring the state’s rights as enshrined under the Malaysia Agreement 1963, to securing Sarawak’s oil and gas resources, and even in developing a digital economy, Abang Johari’s motivations are obvious – the people of Sarawak.

In this special supplement today, we look at the milestones during Abang Johari’s third year as Chief Minister and the journey he has charted ahead for Sarawak.

